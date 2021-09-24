Not gone for long! After a brief break from filming their lives, it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner family is gearing up for their big reality return, according to Kim Kardashian.

“Day 1,” the SKIMS founder, 40, captioned a photo of a microphone pack on her lap via Instagram Story on Thursday, September 23.

The social media tease comes after the family made the decision to wrap up their hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in September 2020.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

One month later, Hulu announced plans to produce “new global content” with Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner all onboard with the new venture.

Although most of the members of the famous family haven’t offered much information about what their new show will look like, Kim recently confirmed that there were plans to start working on it soon.

“We are gonna start filming probably in the fall, and we’re going to have a quicker turnaround, so we hope to air in the fall as well,” Kim said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

The beauty mogul added while they were still working on the format of their new show, they already found inspiration from people like Ellen DeGeneres.

“It’s like so much happens in our lives all the time that we really can’t predict it,” Kim noted to the talk show host, 63. “But I think we’ve made a commitment as a family to be as open and honest as possible, so we’re hoping to share, like lots of your dancing and scaring videos, so it’ll be like that.”

One detail that Kim could tease, though, was that viewers could probably expect to see more of Kourtney, 40, and her relationship with Travis Barker.

“I honestly haven’t talked to them about it, but I’m assuming because he’s such a big part of Kourtney’s life that hopefully they will be on,” Kim revealed. “I love their relationship.”

Even though the Kardashian-Jenner group is still working on the specifics, Kim hinted that not filming for six to 10 months only added more to the Hulu series.

“I will say this is the longest we haven’t filmed for,” she said. “It’s crazy how since we’ve had this free time, all of the stuff that’s gone on — whether it’s, like, this relationship, or Kourtney’s relationship, or whoever’s. It’s, like, people have had this free time off and had these beautiful new relationships blossom, and it’s gonna be really fun and interesting to see filming dynamics and us back together.”