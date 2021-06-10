Everybody wants to keep up! Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007, a ton of celebrities have hung out with the Calabasas crew, from Oscar winners to Olympic gold medalists and everything in between.

When the show began, the celeb guests were mostly limited to friends of the Kardashian-Jenner family. For example, Robin Antin, founder of the Pussycat Dolls, first appeared in season 3 when Kim Kardashian landed a guest spot performing with the Dolls in Las Vegas. She popped up several more times over the years as a pal of Kris Jenner.

As the series’ profile grew throughout its 20 seasons, the cameos got bigger too, thanks in part to the family’s unstoppable rise. By season 12, Kim was scoring parts in projects like Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $” video, so naturally, the former Black Eyed Peas singer made an appearance on KUWTK.

The sisters’ dating lives have provided plenty of opportunities for guest spots as well, with some of their famous partners dropping by several times. Reggie Bush, who dated Kim off and on from 2007 to 2010, starred in the unforgettable season 2 episode where Kim decided to surprise him with a custom calendar for his anniversary.

Unfortunately for the Skims founder, momager Kris found the photo proofs first and started selling the calendar before Kim was able to give Bush his gift. A frantic Kim sent her brother, Rob Kardashian, out to purchase all the unauthorized items before the public could buy them.

Though Rob cut back on his KUWTK time in later seasons, his famous girlfriends made their fair share of appearances in earlier episodes too. Adrienne Bailon, whom he dated from 2007 to 2009, was instrumental in a handful of story lines, including one where Khloé Kardashian refused to tone down her risqué jokes on a family camping trip.

With the series ending after season 20, the family has said little about their new partnership with Hulu, but it’s safe to assume that whatever they come up with will include appearances by their famous pals. In June 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that Travis Barker and his children, Alabama and Landon, have been filming with Kourtney Kardashian.

Keep scrolling for a look back at the most memorable cameos on KUWTK over the years: