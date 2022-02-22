The countdown is on. The Kardashian-Jenner family will be back on the small screen less than one year after Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended its run — and Kravis is already front and center!

Hulu’s The Kardashians dropped its first trailer during the Monday, February 21, episode of The Bachelor.

“Can you believe this is day one?” Kim Kardashian asks her family members in the clip, which also features Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Scott Disick, meanwhile, is noticeably missing from the footage.

“This makes me so happy,” Kris, 66, says through tears as the family toasts 42-year-old Kourtney and Travis Barker’s engagement, which took place in October 2021.

Kim, 41, who is in the middle of a messy divorce from Kanye West, then quips, “She’s never had a reaction like that for me and it’s happened, like, a few times.”

The Skims designer was previously married to Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries before she wed West, 44, in 2014. The twosome, who share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, split in February 2021, but the rapper has been vocal about wanting his estranged spouse back — despite her romance with Pete Davidson.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” Kim declared in her March Vogue cover story. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s OK to choose you.”

Neither West nor Davidson are included in the first look at the Hulu show, but a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Selfish author and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are “secure” as they navigate the drama with West.

“She’s leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase. Kim and Pete are trying not to give in to the attention. She’s said what she needed to say,” the insider said.

While Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson was also not included in the footage, it’s likely that the aftermath of his recent paternity scandal will be documented in the new series as Us confirmed in December 2021 that the 30-year-old NBA player welcomed his third child with Maralee Nichols.

The Kardashians hits Hulu on April 14.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!