The funny family! Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have kept the laughs and love coming since tying the knot in February 2018.

The comedian and chef wed in a surprise ceremony in February 2018 after dating for only a few months — and the ceremony included its share of jokes. “I’m so happy for you, that you found me,” the I Feel Pretty actress said during her vows.

In October 2018, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together and on May 5, 2019, their son, Gene Attell Fischer, was born.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote via Instagram at the time, referencing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s May 6 birth.

Nearly a year after his birth, the Trainwreck actress revealed that she and her husband had changed their son’s middle name after they realized that together it sounded like an innuendo.

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” Schumer revealed an April 2020 episode of “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author even made fun of the couple’s mishap, writing “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!” on social media in April.

Throughout their romance — and since welcoming their bundle of joy — the duo have kept their fans somewhat in the loop about life as a family of three.

The couple launched their joint cooking show, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, on May 11, 2020, on the Food Network, and their little one has made a few appearances as well.

Despite being vocal about having a rough pregnancy, Schumer told Howard Stern in April 2020 that she hopes to expand her family in the future.

“We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and COVID happened,” she explained, referencing the global health pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis might’ve put her baby-making plans on hold, but it has also allowed her to spend more time with her loved ones while staying at the couple’s home in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“Gene can walk outside on the grass and we’re not terrified,” the Snatched star told Stern. “New York is tough. It was really heavy.”

She added: “I got to see him clap for the first time. It’s such a luxury to spend this time with the baby.”

