Back to bed after baby! Amy Schumer spilled on the “new parents sex” she and Chris Fischer had after their son Gene’s May 2019 birth.

“They say, you can’t have sex for, like, six weeks,” the actress, 39, said during E! News‘ clip of the “What to Expect” podcast episode. “I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just sliced my FUPA open. I’m not, like, dying to get pounded from behind, thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then it was nice.”

Since then, the couple have been getting intimate “once a week.” The New York native explained, “We just keep it going because you have to. Otherwise, you’re just like roommates and then it’s weird that you’re having sex.”

She and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, also 39, “make a plan,” Schumer added. “We go like, ‘Let’s have sex tomorrow or Tuesday. That’ll be a good day.’ And then we do it and we go, ‘That’s great. We should do that more,’ but we still just do it once a week.”

The Emmy winner wed Fischer in February 2018 in California, and they welcomed their son the following year. While they initially named their baby boy Gene Atell Fischer, the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author confirmed in April that they had legally changed the moniker.

“It’s now Gene David Fischer,” Schumer said on an “Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith” podcast episode. “It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital.’”

Her guest, Claudia O’Doherty, added at the time: “My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

Later that same month, the I Feel Pretty star posted a selfie with the Massachusetts native captioned, “Oh, like you never named your kid Genital fissure!!!!!!!”