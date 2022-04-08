“Wild” child! Amy Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer, loves everything about the comedian — especially when it comes to a certain facet of her personality.

“Chris loves Amy so much. He loves when she is wild and unapologetic,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “It’s one of his favorite things about her.”

While the chef, 42, is there for the Life & Beth star, 40, for all of her fun moments, he also prides himself on being there to provide her with support and comfort when necessary.

“When she is anxious he loves calming her down and being that support for her,” the insider continued.

Schumer is likely grateful to have her husband by her side over the past few months in particular. In January, the I Feel Pretty star revealed that she underwent two different surgeries: an endometriosis operation to remove her uterus, and liposuction. Two months later, on March 27, the actress cohosted the 2022 Oscars — and is “still triggered and traumatized” over the Will Smith and Chris Rock altercation that occurred on stage, she wrote via Instagram on March 30.

For her part, Schumer finds her husband to be a regular funnyman — even if he doesn’t know it, the source told Us. “Amy thinks Chris is hysterical without even realizing it!” the insider noted.

The couple have been together since 2017 after first meeting through her assistant, Fischer’s sister, on Martha’s Vineyard. They tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed son Gene one year later, in May 2019.

When discussing the possibility that Gene, 2, could be on the autism spectrum — Fischer was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in 2019 — Schumer was adamant that “being on the spectrum” is not a “negative thing.”

“My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met,” she told an Instagram user in August 2019 who had asked how she would “cope” if her son had ASD. “He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that?”

The Insider Amy Schumer alum continued: “I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”

