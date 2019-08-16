



Clapping back! Amy Schumer responded to an Instagram troll who wondered how the actress will “cope” if her 3-month-old son, Gene, has autism like his father, Chris Fischer.

It all started when the Snatched star, 38, captioned a mother-son pic on Sunday, August 11: “Would anyone be interested in seeing a docuseries of my pregnancy and birth?”

One of the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author’s followers commented, “Not really, honestly. I think you’re great, I just feel like it’s self-serving and overdone. I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum.”

Schumer hit back, writing, “How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents. I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”

This came five months after the new mom revealed on her Netflix comedy special, Growing, that Fischer, 39, is on the autism spectrum. “I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” the New York native said. “I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much. My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on.”

She went on to say, “Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she tells her audience. “That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

The Inside Amy Schumer star and the chef tied the knot in February 2018. Their son arrived in May 2018.

