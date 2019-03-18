Amy Schumer: My Husband Is on the Autism Spectrum

Amy Schumer devotes a significant portion of her new Netflix comedy special, Growing, talking about husband Chris Fischer — revealing, for example, that the 38-year-old is on the autism spectrum.

“I knew from the beginning that my husband’s brain was a little different than mine,” the comedian, 37, says of Fischer, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I have to start this over because I really want to get this right because I love him very much.”

She continues: “My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Asperger’s. He has autism spectrum disorder. He’s on the spectrum. And there were some signs early on.”

“Once he was diagnosed, it dawned on me how funny it was, because all of the characteristics that make it clear that he’s on the spectrum are all of the reasons that I fell madly in love with him,” she tells her audience. “That’s the truth. He says whatever is on his mind. He keeps it so real. He doesn’t care about social norms or what you expect him to say or do.”

Schumer, who’s currently expecting the couple’s first child, also praised the chef and farmer on Monday, March 18, as she promoted the new special via Instagram. “Thank you to my husband, Chris who has kept me going during this pregnancy,” she wrote in the post. “His willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful. He makes me laugh more than anyone and he laughs at me more than anyone. I am more than grateful to have found such an amazing partner and best friend. I’m shocked. I didn’t think this love was out there for me. But it was and it is and I can’t wait to spend my life with you and our growing family.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the Trainwreck alum tied the knot with Fischer in a star-studded wedding in Malibu, California, in February 2018. She announced her pregnancy that October.

Amy Schumer: Growing starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, March 19.

