Since becoming a mother, Amy Schumer has offered a glimpse at her healing process while battling major health struggles.

In 2018, Schumer married chef Chris Fischer and they announced that they were expecting their first child later that year. After the birth of son Gene, the comedian opened up about the health scares that came before and after her pregnancy.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer said during an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December 2019. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

The New York native got honest about the complications while trying to conceive Baby No. 2. “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she captioned a post in January 2020. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio,” she continued, referencing the fan line she has on Community.com. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️”

One year later, Schumer got surgery to remove her uterus after experiencing painful periods due to an endometriosis diagnosis.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it,” she wrote while at the hospital via Instagram in September 2021. “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

After healing from the procedure, Schumer took to social media to address her decision to get liposuction. “Everybody on camera is doing this s–t, I just wanted to be real about it,” the Inside Amy Schumer star later told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022, noting that she went under the knife because her “uterus didn’t contract for two and a half years” after giving birth.

