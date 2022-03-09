Amy Schumer 'Wanted to Be Real' by Revealing Liposuction Surgery

Sharing her truth. While reflecting on her liposuction surgery, Amy Schumer revealed why she decided to tell the world about her decision.

“Everybody on camera is doing this s–t, I just wanted to be real about it,” Schumer, 40, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, March 8, noting that she went under the knife because her “uterus didn’t contract for two and a half years” after giving birth.

The comedian, who shares 2-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fischer, wasn’t worried about outside opinions when making her choice. “It’s not about needing to be slamming, because I’ve never been famous for being hot, but I’d reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror,” she admitted.

Schumer also explained why she isn’t nervous to address her wellness journey during her next stand-up show, adding, “I was saying what I really think, which is freeing. And also, I came into this business with enough awareness to know that it was going to be rocky.”

Earlier this year, the I Feel Pretty star chose to announce her weight loss on social media.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she captioned several photos of in a one-piece bathing suit at the beach in January. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The New York native previously opened up about the major health struggles that came with pregnancy and giving birth.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer said during an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December 2019. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

Amid complications while trying to conceive Baby No. 2, Schumer underwent surgery to remove her uterus.

“If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” she wrote via Instagram during her September 2021 hospital stay. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”

