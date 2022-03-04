No regrets. Amy Schumer “never thought” she’d be one to get liposuction, but the 40-year-old comedian is “really happy” she decided to go under the knife.

The actress opened up about her decision during her Thursday, March 3, interview with Chelsea Handler on the “Life Will Be the Death of Me” podcast.

“I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like, when I would hear, ‘liposuction,’ I was just like, ‘That’s so crazy to me.’ I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything,” she told Handler, 47.

But fast forward through having a C-section when she gave birth to son Gene, celebrating her 40th birthday and having her uterus and appendix removed in order to lessen her endometriosis symptoms, and she changed her tune.

“I healed well and I was like, ‘Can I get lipo?’ And I got lip oand I’m feeling really good,” she said during the episode.

Schumer has been very transparent through it all, giving her Instagram followers an update on the work she had done in real time. In January, she shared a photo of herself in a black one-piece.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey,” she captioned the post, thanking Dr. Seckin, her endocrinologist, for her surgery, and Dr. Jordan Terner, her plastic surgeon, for her liposuction. “Never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40.”

The I Feel Pretty actress’ candid approach to plastic surgery doesn’t stop and start with liposuction. She was also transparent about her decision to dissolve the facial filler she had in her cheeks.

In December 2021, Schumer took to Instagram to share a selfie from Dr. Jodi LoGerfo’s office. “I tried getting fillers,” she wrote. “Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #maleficent.”

After a few followers questioned why the actress felt she needed work done in the first place, she explained that she just wanted “to feel the best” she could. “I got lipo and had a great experience doing that. I used to be really judgmental about people getting work done,” she explained. “Now I’m like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are, but once you turn 40 and have a C-section do whatever the f—k will make you feel best!”

