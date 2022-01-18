Making a change. Amy Schumer opened up about her decision to get endometriosis and liposuction surgeries after struggling with health issues in the past.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” Schumer, 40, captioned several photos of her showing off her body in a one-piece bathing suit at the beach on Tuesday, January 18. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

The Inside Amy Schumer star also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she is now 170 pounds following the procedures. The wellness update comes after Schumer previously shared how being diagnosed with endometriosis led to her having her uterus and appendix removed.

In 2019, the I Feel Pretty star initially recalled the “really scary” experience that came with giving birth to her 2-year-old son, Gene.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my C-section,” Schumer, who shares her little one with husband Chris Fischer, explained during an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy and Parenting Podcast” in December 2019. “It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis. It was a rainy Sunday and I woke up vomiting and was like the sickest I’d been the whole time. And I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ I was so big and I was so miserable and couldn’t keep anything down.”

The comedian later got honest about her fertility struggles as she attempted to conceive Baby No. 2.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional,” she captioned a post in January 2020. “If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling. ❤️”

After continuing to experience painful periods as a result of her endometriosis diagnosis, Schumer decided to get surgery to remove her uterus late last year.

“If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” the New York native wrote in an Instagram post while she was in the hospital in September 2021. “So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out. The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains. But, other than that, I already feel that my energy is [returning].”