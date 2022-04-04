While reflecting on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer called out the fact that some of her jokes were not allowed on stage that night.

“It was just a f–king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity,” Schumer, 40, said at a stand-up comedy set in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, according to Variety.

The comedian noted that the “upsetting” incident made her want to share the material she had to cut in comparison.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me,” Schumer shared. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

In October 2021, Baldwin, 64, discharged a weapon while filming the western movie, which resulted in a bullet hitting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins died from her injuries on the way to the hospital. Souza, 48, for his part, survived the tragic incident.

Since the shooting, Us Weekly confirmed that the late Ukraine native’s family filed a wrongful death suit in February against Baldwin and others involved in the production of Rust.

The Trainwreck star’s joke also comes shortly after Smith, 53, raised eyebrows for slapping Rock, 57, during the 94th annual Academy Awards. After the Grown Ups star made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head, her husband rushed onto the stage and hit Rock.

“Will Smith just f—king smacked the s—t out of me,” the former Saturday Night Live cast member said in response. As Smith returned to his seat, he was heard yelling repeatedly, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth!”

During the live awards show, Schumer hinted at the shocking altercation. “I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?” the Life & Beth actress, who cohosted alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, teased. “There’s, like, a different vibe in here.”

Amid the backlash, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable,” the Philadelphia native said in a statement on Friday, April 1, according to Variety. “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

