Still reeling from the incident. Amy Schumer, who cohosted the 2022 Oscars, further discussed the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama in her most recent standup routine.

“I don’t even know what to say about the Oscars, like I really don’t know what to say. I have no jokes about it,” the Life & Beth star, 40, told her audience in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 2, per The Hollywood Reporter. “All I can say is that I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Did you read that in your news feed?”

The comedian explained that she “was kind of feeling myself” prior to the altercation. “And then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” she recalled, referencing Smith’s portrayal of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. “And it was just a f—king bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

Schumer proceeded to rattle off a list of controversial jokes, including one involving the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

“I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [hit] someone,” she noted.

In the wake of the March 27 awards show scandal — in which Smith, 53, smacked Rock, 57, across the face after the Saturday Night Live alum joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head — the King Richard actor publicly apologized to Rock and later resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum told Rock in a statement on March 28 via Instagram. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Four days later, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy.

“I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,” he stated via Variety. “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Schumer previously spoke out about the Oscars incident via Instagram.

“Still triggered and traumatized,” she wrote on Wednesday, March 30. “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

“So much pain in @willsmith,” she added. “Anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad.” (Schumer hosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.)

For his part, the Everybody Hates Chris alum broke his silence about the altercation during his own recent comedy routines.

“He made a joke about how Atlantic City is too close to Philly for him to get into it,” an insider told Us Weekly on Saturday of Rock’s set in southern New Jersey, which is right near Smith’s hometown of Philadelphia. “It was said in a casual joking way and everyone laughed.”

The Longest Yard star, who chose not to file a police report against Smith, previously mentioned the incident at his show in Boston on Wednesday, saying he was “still processing” what went down.

