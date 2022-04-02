Days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards, he announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct,” the Men in Black star wrote in an April 2022 statement via Variety. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

He continued: “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

The Academy is comprised of a body of Hollywood executives and stars who come together to vote on the nominations and winners at the Oscars each year. Smith, for his part, was first eligible for membership in 2002 amid his Lead Actor nomination for Ali.

“We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith’s immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” Academy President David Rubin told Us Weekly in an April 2022 statement. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

During the March 2022 ceremony, Rock made headlines after joking about Jada Pinkett Smith — who married Smith in 1997 — and her shaved head, quipping that she’d be perfect for a potential G.I. Jane sequel. (Demi Moore starred in the 1997 film, playing a soldier who notably shaved her head during basic training.) The Maryland native, whose shaved head is a result of her battle with alopecia, rolled her eyes during the broadcast. Her husband, however, shocked viewers and attendees when he strolled on stage and smacked the Everybody Hates Chris creator.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth,” Smith yelled after returning to his seat. Smith went on to earn the coveted Best Lead Actor trophy for his role as Richard Williams — Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ father — in King Richard. As he celebrated his win, the Academy kept both Smith and Rock separate. Us later confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum had no plans to press charges.

Smith has since apologized for his actions, though a source told Us that he has not spoken to Rock since the encounter.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum wrote in an Instagram statement days later. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Scroll below to learn how Smith’s formal resignation impacts his career moving forward: