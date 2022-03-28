Plot twist. It’s safe to say Chris Rock’s brief time on stage at the 2022 Oscars stole the show after Will Smith got visibly angry over his Jada Pinkett Smith joke.

The 57-year-old comedian made a quip about the 50-year-old actress — who has alopecia — starring in G.I. Jane 2, a joke about her shaved head. After she rolled her eyes, Smith, 53, subsequently stormed the stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and hit Rock. While the audio didn’t air on ABC, a clip of uncensored footage has surfaced on Twitter.

“Will Smith just f—king smacked the s—t out of me,” Rock said.

After walking back to his seat, Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth. Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth!”

Rock responded, “I’m going to — OK?”

When Diddy took the stage moments later, he poked fun at the drama. “Will and Chris we’re going to solve that like family at the afterparty.”

Pinkett Smith has been candid about her hair loss since 2018. Most recently, she shared a video of her head in December 2021 via Instagram.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia and just all of a sudden one day, look at this line right here. Look at that,” she said before putting a positive spin on the situation. ”But you know mama’s going to put some rhinestones in there. I’m going to make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s going to do.”

This isn’t the first time Rock has used Pinkett Smith as a punch line at the Oscars. Back in 2016, he made waves when he mentioned her in his opening monologue at the awards show.

“Jada got mad, said she’s not coming. Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited,” Rock said. “You get mad. It’s not fair that Will was this good and didn’t get nominated. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West. This year at the Oscars, things are going to be a little different. In the ‘in memoriam’ package it’s just going to be black people who were shot by the cops on their way to the movies. Yes, I said it, all right?”

Earlier during Sunday’s show, meanwhile, cohost Regina Hall joked about the couple having an open marriage, which the pair laughed off.

