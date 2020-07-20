The road to recovery. Beverley Mitchell is on the mend after experiencing C-section complications during her daughter Mayzel’s birth.

“It’s been a bit of a difficult recovery,” the actress, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Belly Bandit’s Luxe Belly Wrap. “We had complications in surgery. It’s just been slow and steady. I lost a lot of blood, but I had amazing doctors. I was at a great hospital, and they took great care of me. It’s a slow and steady process to recover.”

The 7th Heaven alum “felt so safe and secure” during her procedure, she went on to tell Us. “In this time of chaos, it’s pretty, pretty amazing.”

Last month, the California native exclusively told Us that she’d experienced a lot of pregnancy “hiccups” ahead of baby No. 3 and scheduled a C-section because of her “thin uterine wall.”

Mitchell explained in June: “They’re actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date. I’m actually not allowed to go into contractions or anything. It’s a little scary, but I think that’s why they are extra cautious. So they’ll take me at 37 weeks.”

Us broke the news on Sunday, July 19, that the “Angel” singer’s newborn daughter, Mayzel, arrived. Since her birth, Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron, have been focusing on entertaining their daughter, Kenzie, 7, and son, Hutton, 5.

“I just don’t have all the energy to be doing as many things with them, which breaks my heart,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum explained to Us. “I’m just tired and my body needs more time to recover, so I think that has been a challenge. But I feel like there’s also blessings in that.”

Mayzel’s older siblings are “all over” their baby sister so far, she told Us. “Kenzie already reads books to her every night, and Mayzel will actually wake up and, like, stare at Kenzie while she reads. Hutton just attacks her and just has to be in her face all the time, because he literally will not stop giving her kisses.”

As for the Loyola Marymount University graduate, she is all about her Belly Bandit Luxe Belly Wrap, telling Us, “At first I was nervous because I was like, ‘It’s gonna hurt because I just had a C-section.’ But surprisingly, it actually felt really good. The compression … helped with my posture. It just kind of holds you back together because you’re just so bloated and there’s so much happening.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne