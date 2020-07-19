Family of five! Beverley Mitchell has given birth to her and Michael Cameron’s third child, daughter Mayzel “Mayzie” Josephine Cameron, Us Weekly confirms. Mayzie arrived during the second week of July.

“My husband came up with [the name] months and months and months and months ago,” the 7th Heaven alum, 39, exclusively tells Us while promoting the Belly Bandit Luxe Belly Wrap. “As soon as he said it, I was pretty locked on it. … When we met her, it was very clear that she was our little Miss Mayzel. She’s our Mayzie baby. It’s pretty fitting.”

Mitchell announced in March that she was pregnant with baby No. 3, writing via Instagram: “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! … The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky! Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”

The actress’ reveal came more than a year after she opened up about her miscarriage of twins. “Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing!” the singer captioned a November 2018 Instagram post. “Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows!”

Because of their previous pregnancy loss, the pregnant California native felt “especially” excited as she and her husband began “adapting to what [their] future looks like.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, who is also the mother of Kenzie, 7, and Hutton, 5, was “grateful for the experience” of miscarrying, she told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019. “As much as it sucks, I feel like, for me, there was a lesson there, and I’m taking it to heart because … I always have to see that life is a journey and that there’s a reason for it. … As weird as it sounds.”

She and Cameron wanted more babies, she revealed to Us at the time, but weren’t putting any “pressure” on themselves to conceive.

Mitchell explained, “If it’s in the cards for us to have more kids, then we absolutely will have more kids and if it’s not, we are so blessed with these two little angels and I can’t say that I’m missing anything in my life.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne