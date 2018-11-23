Counting her blessings. Beverley Mitchell gave thanks for her family even as she lamented a deeply personal loss.

“So much to be grateful for!!!” the 7th Heaven alum wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 22, before revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018. “Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows! #healing #thankful #grateful#blessed”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star went into further detail on her blog on Thursday, telling fans of the joys she and husband Michael Cameron experienced upon finding out they were expecting twins a few months back, only to be crushed when the actress suffered a miscarriage weeks later.

“Our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage,” she wrote.

Mitchell went on to say how the experience affected her, writing, “Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest; I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself … Though it made sense in my head, my heart could not make sense of it. I never really considered that I would miscarry being that I had already had two healthy pregnancies. This was my misconception, you see, I didn’t know much about miscarriages and I didn’t know many people who had miscarried, or so I thought.”

Now, months later, Mitchell says she’s beginning to heal, in large part due to the support of Comrade. “Today I celebrate my gratitude to Michael for being my rock, my best friend, my soul mate, my everything,” she wrote. “I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gammot of emotions.”

The “Angel” singer also sees her family — the couple share daughter Kenzie, 5, and son Hutton, 3 — in a new light. “If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL.”

She closed her post by encouraging others going through similar situations to speak up about their pain. “No one should suffer in silence,” she wrote. “To speak up and share your wounds, to allow them the opportunity to heal. Let’s remove the stigma, miscarriages happen, they are nothing to be ashamed of.”

