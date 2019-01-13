No one knows what the future holds! Beverley Mitchell opened up to Us Weekly at Monster Jam in Anaheim, California, about the possibility of expanding her family — and how fun it would be to be expecting at the same time as 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel.

“Absolutely,” the Hollywood Darlings star, 37, told Us on Saturday, January 12, about adding more children to her brood with husband Michael Cameron. “I’m open to whatever comes our way.”

As for being pregnant at the same time as her former onscreen sister, Mitchell gushed that she too would be just as excited as fans would be to see her and Biel, 36, with baby bumps at the same time. (The California native shares two kids, Kenzie, 5, and Hutton, 3, with Cameron, whom she wed in 2008, while Biel shares son Silas, 3, with her husband of six years, Justin Timberlake.)

Last year, Mitchell gushed over her friendship with the Sinner actress and credited her for being a support system for her when she miscarried twins months prior.

“[Jessica] was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing,” Mitchell told Us in November. “She was one of the first people I called and I’m just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a frickin’ badass, awesome person.”

Mitchell revealed her heartbreaking loss on Thanksgiving in an emotional Instagram post.

“So much to be grateful for!!!” she began the lengthy post. “Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows! #healing #thankful #grateful#blessed”

Mitchell and Biel starred as two of the Camden siblings on the hit TV series from 1996 to 2006. 7th Heaven also starred Barry Watson (Matt Camden), David Gallagher (Simon Camden), Mackenzie Rosman (Ruthie Camden) and Catherine Hicks (Annie Camden).

With reporting by Emily Marcus

