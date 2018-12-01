Sisters for life! Beverley Mitchell calls Jessica Biel a “badass, awesome person” who offered her love and support after she miscarried twins earlier this year.

“[Jessica] was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing,” the 37-year-old 7th Heaven alum told Us Weekly at the Volkswagen Annual Drive-In Event in L.A. on Friday, November 30. “She was one of the first people I called and I’m just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a frickin’ badass, awesome person.”

“It’s very helpful to talk,” Mitchell added. (She and Biel played sisters on 7th Heaven from 1996 to Biel’s last episode in 2006 and have remained close, with Mitchell attending Biel’s wedding to Justin Timberlake in 2012.)

Mitchell revealed her heartbreaking loss in an Instagram post on November 22. “So much to be grateful for!!!” she wrote on Thanksgiving before revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage. “Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows! #healing #thankful #grateful#blessed”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star went into further details about her loss on her blog, telling fans that she and husband Michael Cameron were expecting twins before learning the crushing news. “Our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage,” she wrote.

Now, months later, she and her family are healing and gaining their strength. “I am excited to see what 2019 has in store for our family as we finish off 2018 and walk away that much stronger,” Mitchell, who has two children, Kenzie Lynne, 5, and Hutton, 3, ended her blog post.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

