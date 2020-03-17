Rainbow baby! Beverley Mitchell announced that she is pregnant with her and Michael Cameron’s third child after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” the 7th Heaven alum, 39, captioned her Tuesday, March 17, Instagram reveal. “We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!”

The actress, who already shares daughter Kenzie, 6, and son Hutton, 5, with the accountant, went on to write, “Not going to lie I may have peed on quite a few sticks because I couldn’t honestly believe it! But sure enough they all said PREGNANT.”

The California native elaborated on how “quiet” she’s been on her Instagram Story, saying she and Cameron are “super excited and adapting to what [their] future looks like.”

In November 2018, the country singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage of twins earlier that year, explaining via Instagram: “Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my [heart]. And thank you … to all of you for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows!”

Following her pregnancy loss, the Right on Track star turned to her former costar Jessica Biel. “She was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing,” Mitchell told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “She was one of the first people I called and I’m just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a freaking badass, awesome person.”

The “Angel” singer went on to tell Us how “helpful” it was to have someone to talk to during the tough time.

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told Us exclusively two months later that she and her husband were “absolutely open” to expanding their family.