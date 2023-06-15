Brian Austin Green is not here for criticism about his parenting choices, especially after he recently defended ex-wife Megan Fox about their kids’ outfit choices.

Green, 49, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, June 15, to weigh in after a social media user referred to him as a “bad father” in a recent comment. “People like this have lost their minds,” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star. “Why anyone thinks it’s morally OK to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy.”

The Desperate Housewives alum continued: “Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”

Green’s comments come less than one week after he fervently defended Fox, 37, who was accused of forcing the exes’ three sons — Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 — to wear clothes traditionally meant for girls.

Former music video director and current congressional candidate Robby Starbuck claimed via Twitter that he witnessed the Holiday in the Sun actress’ kids have a “full-on breakdown” when Fox instructed them to wear “girls’ clothes.”

Fox, for her part, shut down Starbuck’s allegations via Instagram on Saturday, June 10. “Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” the Transformers star, who is currently engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, clapped back. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

Green also denied the claims on Saturday, calling it a “totally bogus story” while speaking to TMZ.

“There are only a few people in the world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” the former Masked Dancer panelist — who also shares son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil and son Zane, 11 months, with partner Sharna Burgess — explained. “This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship.”

Green and Fox, who have remained committed to coparenting their sons following their 2020 split, have previously been candid about accepting their kids’ gender identities.

“[Noah] is so brave, my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason,” Fox told Glamour UK in April 2022, explaining that her eldest child has been wearing dresses since he was 2 years old. “It’s just hard as a mom. … I have a lot of worries about [his gender expression] because I just wish that humanity was not like this.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress continued at the time: “So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different. I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children — that they go to school with — have been taught and then repeat to them. … I’m so proud of my kids.”