Taking their time. Sharna Burgess isn’t rushing to have another baby with Brian Austin Green after welcoming their son, Zane.

“We’re both on the same page,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 27. “It’s not that I wouldn’t love to have more kids. It’s [that] I want to be able to spend amazing quality time with Zane.”

The couple, who began dating in 2020, announced Burgess’ pregnancy in February and Zane arrived four months later. Green, 49, shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox and Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil. Earlier this month, the actor hinted to Entertainment Tonight that he might be “done” expanding his family — and Burgess understands his point of view.

“You know, we have three beautiful children in this house and now we’ve got four young kids, and we have that joke of [him buying] a Denali so we could all fit in the same car,” the choreographer told Us. “If we have one more kid, we’re almost at, like, sprinter van status, you know, or a school bus, as he says, and that’s the truth.”

Burgess “would love to see” if she could “hopefully” have a daughter with the BH90210 alum someday, teasing, “Brian makes boys. … I’m not sure if we’d be able to make a girl.”

Adding another little one to their already big brood would be a “big decision” for the pair, who competed together on season 30 of DWTS, but Burgess isn’t ruling out the possibility entirely. “We’ll see,” she said on Wednesday. “But I don’t know. I’m so in love with this experience that maybe [I’ll do it again], but right now I’m four weeks out. So [I think] let’s just settle into this one and see how [it goes]. Let’s give it a beat.”

While the ballroom dancer noted that she and Green are “both on the maybe page at the moment” when it comes to having more kids, she couldn’t keep from gushing over her baby boy. However, she already thinks he’s growing up too fast.

“I wanted to do newborn photos and I didn’t realize how quickly they grow out of that newborn stage,” Burgess told Us. “Zane was, I think, 14 days old when we did them. … I wish that I had planned those newborn photos a little earlier. We still got magical ones. They’re gonna be amazing and I can’t wait to see them, but I underestimated how quickly that stage goes.”

Though the Australia native doesn’t want to rush into another pregnancy, she has always dreamt of having a big family. “I was an only child and I always wish[ed] for brothers and sisters,” she explained. “You know, Zane has come into a big family and there’s so much love and support, and everyone is so excited to have him here. It does mean a lot to me. It means the world to me that he’s gonna grow up in this family, it’s very special.”

The Anger Management actor, for his part, is proud of his older kids for being so welcoming to their newest family member. “The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant,” he told ET on July 21. “They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they’re just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, ‘Is he awake yet?’ … It’s just been really smooth sailing.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!