An office romance! Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim are dating following the Selling Sunset cast’s recent trip to Italy.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim, 44, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 28. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Stause, 40, shared an Instagram gallery of photos from the trip on Wednesday, which included Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett as well as Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Tina Louise.

While some pics included the full group, the last two snaps featured the real estate agent and the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44. In one, she kissed his head, while the second featured him nuzzling her neck. “The JLo effect,” she captioned the gallery.

Louise, for her part, commented on the pics, “Awwwww!!!! Congratulations you guys!! Finally IG official,” while Jason’s twin, Brett, added, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

Jason, for his part, simply commented with a red heart emoji while Bonnett, 26, wrote, “So happy for you guys! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

Before Fitzgerald, 32, married the model, she briefly dated Jason, something that often comes up on the reality show. The pair, who lived together share two dogs, Zelda and Niko, remained close following their split and she continued to work for his company.

Fitzgerald also commented on the Instagram post, writing, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Season 3 of Selling Sunset chronicled Stause’s split from Justin Hartley. The This Is Us actor, 44, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019. After competing on Dancing With the Stars last fall, the actress briefly dated professional dancer Keo Motsepe, but the pair split in February after three months together.

Earlier this month, she opened up about the ups and downs of dating post-divorce.

“Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast when talking about receiving DMs from verified Instagram members. “[I take] the compliment. … But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?”

The reality star added, “[Recently] I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.’ I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever,” she said. “You never know. … I’m meeting new clients and doing stuff, but I don’t think that IG DM is probably going to be the way that it’s going to happen.”

The podcast host commented on the soap opera star’s post on Wednesday, writing, “OMG CHRISHELL !!!!!!!!! You on my pod ‘yeah I’m totally single, kravis gives me hope…’ YOU ARE LIVING IT!” Stause coyly responded, “I wanted to tell you so bad.”

In November 2020, Jason told Us Weekly exclusively that Stause, Fitzgerald and Amaza Smith “have to approve of the girls I date,” adding that he also wants to approve the Days of Our Lives alum’s romantic choices.

“Whether she wants it or not, she’s getting it and I think she would expect that,” he joked about Stause’s future boyfriend. “[She’d know] that I would definitely — I think me and Mary would definitely — have to meet him, in terms of the guy. I mean, she always makes a good decision and she’ll be with a really solid dude.”

