Chrishell Stause’s Dating History

Crazy for Chrishell! From her high-profile marriage to Justin Hartley to Dancing With the Stars romance rumors, Chrishell Stause’s love life has made headlines since the 2000s.

The soap star was linked to Matthew Morrison when she first started working in Hollywood. The pair got engaged in 2007, but called it quits before walking down the aisle. Stause threw shade at the Glee star during season 1 of Selling Sunset.

“If I ended up with the person I was with at 25, I would want to kill myself,” she told Netflix cameras. “And yeah, you can Google that. You were a dick! Sorry!”

Stause also dated Graham Bunn in her 20s. During a break in their on-again, off-again relationship, she was nearly offered the role of The Bachelorette in 2008. As a result, Bunn applied for season 4 of ABC series to win Stause back, but later learned that the network gave DeAnna Pappas the gig.

While Stause and Bunn reunited after he was eliminated by Pappas, they split for good in 2009. She started dating future husband Hartley in 2013.

“We met up at a concert and talked all night. I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go,’” The realtor recalled of meeting Hartley before their nuptials. “The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him.’”

After four years together, Stause and Hartley wed in 2017. Less than three years later, he filed for divorce in November 2019. The real estate agent claimed on Selling Sunset that she was “blindsided” by their split, claiming she learned he took legal action via text message.

While her marriage was over, Stause’s star rose with the success of the Netflix reality series. She subsequently landed a spot on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars — and found herself tangled up in rumors about partner Gleb Savchenko’s divorce from wife Elena Samodanova. While Samodanova accused Savchenko of having “multiple affairs,” he and Stause both denied that their relationship was inappropriate.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So, we’re just friends,” she said on E!’s Daily Pop in November 2020. “I get it. I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

Stause has since been linked to another DWTS dancer: Keo Motsepe.

