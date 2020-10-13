Chrishell Stause Reveals She’s Getting DMs From Hockey Players

Love on the ice? Chrishell Stause’s Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko let it slip that hockey players are sliding into her DMs as she navigates her divorce from Justin Hartley.

“Stop it! … Yes, they have,” the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star told Us Weekly during a joint interview with Savchenko, 37, after week 5 of the competition on Monday, October 12. “But to be honest with you, I’m so busy with the show so you know, I am actually like super looking forward to that as soon as this journey’s over. I hope it’s not over soon, but conversations have been started that I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes after this is all over.”

She added, “But right now, it’s too much all at once. I’m gonna focus on my contemporary and my Cha Cha’s.”

Stause split from Hartley, 43, last year after two years of marriage. The fallout of their divorce played out on season 3 of her Netflix reality series. Us broke the news in May that the This Is Us star moved on with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” the real estate agent admitted earlier this month, noting it’s “painful” to see Hartley with Pernas, 31. Stause added that she wasted no time restoring her maiden name.

She said, “I’m not trying to be somewhere I’m not wanted.”

Stause previously hinted that men were reaching out to her via social media during an interview on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast in September.

“Something about the apps creep me out a little bit,” she said. “There’s something about my love life being on Selling Sunset or being on Dancing With the Stars, I’m kinda putting myself out there in a way. I feel like people are approaching me without me having to go on any of those apps which is nice just because I still feel a little scared to venture into that world. … It’s led to some leads that seem promising.”

She went on to reveal a cringey pickup line she received.

“It’s [from] someone that everyone would know, [who said,] ‘So are sunsets really for sale?’” Stause said, admitting it was an actor who reached out. “It was a very awkward, awkward interaction. … It kinda was, like, a car crash. It was a very awkward interaction.”