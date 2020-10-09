All is forgiven! Chrishell Stause received a thoughtful gift from her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, after getting into a spat.

On Thursday, October 8, the 39-year-old Selling Sunset star posted a photo of herself smiling while holding up a bouquet of roses that she received from Savchenko. “OK full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha!” she captioned the Instagram pic. “If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!! 🥰 💕.”

Stause continued, “We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet 🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼🤞🏼 #TeamSellingIt #DWTS.”

Savchenko, 37, commented beneath Stause’s pic using a pink heart and prayer hands emoji.

Early last month, it was revealed that Stause would be joining the ABC competition series for season 29. “It has been a crazy journey and I would have never imagined this is where I would end up,” she told Entertainment Tonight on September 2. “Listen, I’ve already fallen flat on my face in front of America already, so I really got that out of the way. I don’t have anything else to lose, so it’s only going up from here!”

The Oppenheim Group employee added, “I’m hoping this will be a new chapter, something positive. An experience I can kinda throw myself into and just kind of learn a new skill and have fun at the same time. I have no dance experience, so it’s going to at least be a laugh for all of us.”

Stause and Savchenko have continued to improve throughout their time on DWTS. Earlier this week, the duo earned a score of 22 out of 30 from the judges for their foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles.

Leading up to her DWTS debut, Stause had a rough go of it. The reality star dealt with the death of her mother, Ranae, in July following a battle with lung cancer — a tragedy that happened more than a year after her father died from the same disease. Additionally, she faced a public divorce battle with estranged husband Justin Hartley, who is now dating his former soap opera costar Sofia Pernas.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Stause “was knocked sideways for a while by both these setbacks,” but that she is “looking forward to finding love again someday.”