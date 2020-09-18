The comeback kid! Chrishell Stause has overcome a lot in her life, especially amid her divorce from Justin Hartley and following her mother’s death from cancer.

“The past year or so has been a real roller-coaster for Chrishell. Losing Justin and her mom were devastating blows,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that Stause “was knocked sideways for a while by both these setbacks.”

Stause is single for the first time in a long time, but she is “looking forward to finding love again someday.”

The This Is Us actor, 43, filed for divorce from Stause, 39, in November 2019 after two years of marriage. He has since moved on with actress Sofia Pernas. In the midst of the divorce, Stause lost her mother in July to lung cancer after her dad died from cancer just the year before.

The realtor is making peace with her split from Hartley, but it “still stings” that he “blindsided” her with the filing. “The way Chrishell sees it, that’s something Justin has to live with. Her conscience is totally clear,” the insider explains.

Much of the aftermath of Stause’s split from unfolded on the third season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, where she claimed that the Little actor “texted” her that he submitted the filing.

“I always just thought, that’s part of the relationship you just talk through it. … If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about,” she said on the show. “I talked to him right after [he filed] because I thought that must be a joke. That was kind of the end of the communication.”

For now, the Dancing With the Stars contestant’s “priority is to have fun and enjoy her success.”

For more details on Stause’s challenging journey, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.