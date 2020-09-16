Chrishell Stause’s ‘Conscience Is Totally Clear’ Amid Justin Hartley Divorce

Chrishell Stause has no regrets following her headline-making divorce from Justin Hartley, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“It still stings that Justin blindsided her like that, but the way Chrishell sees it, that’s something Justin has to live with,” the source explains. “Her conscience is totally clear.”

Us confirmed in November 2019 that Hartley, 43, filed for divorce from Stause, 39. While the This Is Us star cited their date of separation as July 8, 2019, she claims that they split on November 22, 2019, the same day he filed.

“Losing Justin and her mom were devastating blows,” the source tells Us, referring to Stause’s mother losing her battle with cancer in July.

The Dancing With the Stars season 29 contestant, however, is staying positive. “Chrishell has this amazing ability to bounce back from tough situations even when the odds are stacked against her,” the source says.

Fans of Netflix’s Selling Sunset watched the real estate agent learn via text message that Hartley took legal action.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” an emotional Stause claimed during season 3 of the reality show, which started streaming in August. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

Stause and Hartley wed in October 2017. He was previously married to Lindsay Korman-Hartley, with whom he shares 16-year-old daughter Isabella. Amid backlash from Selling Sunset, Korman-Hartley took to Instagram to defend her ex-husband.

“I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter,” she wrote on August 11. “Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity.”

While Stause tackles Dancing With the Stars, Hartley has since moved on with Sofia Pernas.