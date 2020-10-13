Going back in time! The Monday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars was ’80s week, which meant each of the stars and their pro partners danced to a song from that decade. It also meant that there was a ton of neon and nostalgia!

Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause was so excited to share her love for New Kids on the Block with her performance. Ahead of time, shared multiple throwback photos of her with Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Jonathan and Jordan Knight through the years. “When I say I am a fan of @nkotb I mean I waited outside the Today show overnight to be able to see their comeback performance kind of fan,” she shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 11. “My sister @shonda95 and I named our dog Niko bc they had a dog named Niko. You get the point-ha! I have NO chill that I get to dance to The Right Stuff for #80’s night tomorrow (Monday) on @dancingabc!”

The realtor told her partner Gleb Savchenko that she “would literally kiss” her poster of them and felt a lot of pressure. However, Carrie Ann Inaba said that while she had “all the right stuff for the ’80s,” she also had “all the wrong stuff for a cha-cha. Derek Hough said he needs to see her close her ankles. “Only these two can turn a cha-cha into dirty dancing,” Bruno Tonioli said. “I don’t mind it at all.”

Although her scores weren’t great, she was on quite a high because the New Kids on the Block recorded a video to tell her they are rooting or her — something that blew her away.

Meanwhile, Jesse Metcalfe wanted to show his true self during ’80s week, revealing in the pre-package that he wasn’t at all popular in high school but looked to classic John Hughes films for comfort. In turn, he was inspired to get into the industry. While he and Sharna Burgess did their best tango, but the judges weren’t impressed.

One pair that did impress was Val Chmerkovskiy and Monica Aldama, who shockingly landed in the bottom two last week. They came back fighting this week and earned their first-ever 9s from the judges.

Ultimately, Jesse and Sharna and Peta Murgatroyd and Vernon Davis landed in the bottom two. After the judges saved Peta and Vernon saved, Jesse and Sharna were sent home.

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the scores — from best to worst.