Ballroom breakup. Gleb Savchenko and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced their split after 14 years of marriage.

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, shared the news via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 6. “After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end,” she captioned a photo of her and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, adding a broken-heart emoji.

Savchenko then confirmed the separation in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he told Us Weekly on Friday. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

The couple tied the knot in 2006. They are parents of daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Savchenko posted a gushing tribute to Samodanova in October. “Happy Birthday to my wife, my best friend, best mother to my kids, brains behind the operation and just simple love of my life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being you! We wish you lots of love and happiness, I hope you’ll have an amazing day, we all love you very much.”

The professional dancer shared similar sentiments in September. “Happy birthday to the most awesome, wonderful, outrageously funny, courageous, handsome and great hubby you are… @glebsavchenkoofficial #love #family #husband,” she raved.

The split news comes days after Savchenko and his season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. The Selling Sunset star, 39, revealed in October that he gave her flowers after they got into an argument.

“OK full disclosure, @glebsavchenkoofficial and I had our first fight-ha!” she captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “If apologies look like THIS, I guess it’s not so bad!!”

Stause, who split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, continued: “We both care so much and I love the passion he brings to what he does. We are working on me picking up some of his strict Russian nature, and I am softening him up with a little southern charm. Finding the balance landed us here and I truly think this could be our best week yet #TeamSellingIt #DWTS.”