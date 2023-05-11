They do! Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married after one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned … Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip,” the Selling Sunset star, 41, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 10, alongside a video of moments throughout her and G Flip’s relationship.

At the end of the clip — which featured the 28-year-old singer’s new single “I’ll Be Your Man” — Stause included a photo of the twosome celebrating at a wedding chapel after tying the knot. In the sweet snap, the real estate agent could be seen donning a sleeveless white gown and holding a bouquet of flowers while G Flip, for their part, rocked a black suit.

The pair — who confirmed their romance in May 2022 during the season 5 reunion episode of Selling Sunset — shared a passionate kiss in the middle of the aisle covered in rose petals.

Stause and the G Flip met in October 2021 when the real estate agent filmed the Australia native’s music video. At the time, the Days of Our Lives alum was still in a relationship with costar Jason Oppenheim, whom she began dating in summer 2021. While season 5 of the Netflix hit followed their whirlwind romance, the pair called it quits less than a year later when Oppenehim, 46, decided he didn’t want children.

The Under Construction author later revealed that she had moved on with G Flip during Selling Sunset’s season 5 reunion.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting,” Stause explained at the time. “And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”

That same month, the Kentucky native took to social media to open up about her new relationship and — exploring her sexuality.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is,” she said via Instagram at the time. “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

While the former soap star and the drummer’s relationship kept blossoming, the duo occsionally took to social media to express their love for one another — but also worked hard at keeping certain aspects of their connection to themselves.

“They’ve been more low-key about their romance since there’s been a lot of speculation about their relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “[There’s] never a dull moment for them — they’re always finding fun ways to keep the spark alive. … They’re supportive of each other’s careers and put the effort into maintaining a happy relationship. They really balance each other out.”

A year after they met, the lovebirds took the next step when the “Get Me Outta Here” artist moved from Australia to California in order to be closer to Stause.

“Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” G Flip exclusively told Us in October 2022. “But we always make it work and definitely [have] a lot of phone calls and FaceTimes [whenever we’re apart].”

Prior to saying “I do” with the “Gay 4 U” artist, Stause has had several high profile romances over the years. In addition to her relationship with Oppenheim, she was previously engaged to Matthew Morrison. After the pair called it quits in 2007, she tied the knot with Justin Hartley in October 2017. The twosome were marr