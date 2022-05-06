The cast of Selling Sunset couldn’t officially move on without confronting the past — and the season 5 reunion answered a lot of questions about where they currently stand.

Chrishell Stause and ex Jason Oppenheim, who split over her desire to have kids, were in the hot seat during the Friday, May 6, reunion, which taped late last month.

“I think there’s a lot to work through, and we’re getting there,” Jason told host Tan France about the split, which happened in late 2021.

In a previously unaired clip from the season, fans see Jason get emotional while chatting with Mary Fitzgerald about the breakup.

“I think the more I thought about it, I went into the other direction. I just felt like this is not the time in my life when I want to have a family. I feel like I f—ked it up, I feel also guilt we were happy and f—ked something up that was really good, and she’s in pain and I caused that,” he said in the deleted scene, calling Chrishell “the love of my life.”

He concluded: “And now I have to deal with her being happy with someone else and I’m probably never going to meet someone like that again. So it f—king sucks.”

The real estate boss also admitted that he “didn’t handle the breakup as well as I could have” as he “shut down a little bit emotionally to make it easier on myself.”

“We’ve had some time to move on, but seeing her upset on the show was difficult,” he explained. “I need to get through today so I can help myself move on.”

While both Jason and his twin, brother Brett Oppenheim, cried on stage over the split, Chrishell revealed that she is seeing someone else — nonbinary musician G Flip.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. “And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.'”

Chrishell added that she still wants to be a mother, but she isn’t putting as much pressure on herself.

“I, you know, had this serious relationship [with Jason] and obviously, I am hoping to have a family but I’ve also taken some of the pressure off myself as far as what that looks like,” she said. “I don’t necessarily have to have the child myself — [I’m] open to adoption, things like that. And so I’m just kind of enjoying right now and having a lot of fun and dating.”

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for the biggest takeaways from the whole cast — including Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Maya Vander, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela — from the reunion:

(Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith were not in attendance after they both allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. Amanza made a brief appearance via video chat.)