Losing love. Shortly after Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause called off their whirlwind romance, he admittedly struggled with his decision.

“Basically, I went into this hoping that I would decide to have a baby with Chrishell,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 45, told Selling Sunset colleague Mary Fitzgerald — whom he previously dated — about the nature of his recent split in unseen footage that aired during the season 5 reunion. “I felt like I was more likely than not going to want to have a kid because the situation is [otherwise] perfect. I’m with the woman I love, I get along with her, she makes me happy, I trust her, I respect her, I think she’d be an excellent mother. She’s a dream.”

He continued: “I think the more I thought about it, I went in the other direction. I just feel like this is not the time in my life where I want to have a family. I feel like I f—ked it up. I feel a lot of guilt [because] we were happy and I f—ked something up that was really good. She’s in pain and I caused that.”

The Under Construction author, 40, and the former attorney debuted their romance in July 2021 during a cast vacation to Italy and Greece. However, by that December, the pair had called it quits.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly,” Chrishell wrote via Instagram of the cause of their split. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

The pair were already filming season 5 of the Netflix docuseries when they went public with their relationship. Their split was revealed in the final episode.

“It was an extremely difficult time and it was, I think, a conscious decision that we were not filmed together,” Jason exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I wasn’t comfortable. I mean, it was a very difficult time. … I’m still working through everything, you know, the emotions and the feelings even months later. I think it’s gonna be a longer process than I anticipated. I’m doing my best, but it is a bit raw still.”

The former soap star, for her part, confirmed during a season 5 conversation with costar Emma Hernan that the exes had gone their separate ways.

“I’m so sorry for both of you,” the 40-year-old South Dakota native — who married Romain Bonnet in October 2019 — told Jason in the unseen footage, which dropped on Friday, May 6. “God, I thought you guys really had a really good chance. … I told you not to hurt her. She’s going to be the one who got away.”

The University of California, Berkeley grad, near tears, told Mary that he believed the Dancing With the Stars alum was the “love of my life” and he has to now “deal with” watching her move on and be happy with someone else. He added, “I’m probably going to never meet someone like her again. So, it f—king sucks.”

The All My Children alum watched her ex’s conversation with Mary for the first time on the reunion stage, noting she wished he would have felt more conformable having those vulnerable conversations with her “so it didn’t feel so sudden.” Later in the reunion, Chrishell admitted she started seeing Australian musician G Flip.

Selling Sunset‘s season 5 reunion is now streaming on Netflix.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!