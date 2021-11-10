There’s a new girl in town! Emma Hernan is bringing her A-game in her Selling Sunset debut — but her past with Christine Quinn could cause a lot of drama.

While Emma, 29, has been part of the Oppenheim Group family since 2018, season 4 of the Netflix series will be her first time on camera with her coworkers. Her ongoing feud with Christine, however, appears to be an even bigger story line than her major Los Angeles listings.

“I’m here to work and hopefully all this high school drama that I’ve dealt with for years can stay like Christine, out of mind,” Emma said in the trailer for the new season, which dropped on Wednesday, November 10.

According to Christine, 33, the drama between the two ladies stems from Emma getting engaged to her ex-boyfriend “two months after we broke up.” Heather Rae Young noted in the teaser that it’s a “sensitive subject” for Christine. Neither woman named the man who put them at odds.

Although Christine is now married to Christian Richard —and the duo welcomed their first child in May — the tension between her and Emma appears to be fresh.

In fact, Emma previously teased her issues with Christine during an October interview with Nylon.

“I’ll say no comment on that one,” she told the magazine after being asked whether Christine as a “fabulous and wild” off screen as she is on the show. “I’ll leave that one a ‘no comment.’”

The L.A. resident also shared what it was like for her to transition from a behind-the-scenes member of the real estate team to someone on the series.

“When I signed on to do the show, I was definitely … not hesitant, but I didn’t know exactly what I was signing up for, and to be honest, it’s been very second nature to me,” Emma told the outlet. “I’m very comfortable with the cameras around. I’m 100 percent myself, whether it’s on camera, off camera and I think it’s important to stay genuine to who you are.”

Her appearance on the series, however, could mean even more problems between her and Christine. “Hands down, season 4 will be the juiciest season to come and I am not exaggerating in the slightest bit,” she added.

Costar and pal Chrishell Stause exclusively told Us Weekly in June that the addition of both Emma and Vanessa Villela will definitely shake things up.

“They are in different stages in their real estate [careers] and obviously, it definitely stirs the pot a little bit. But I will say they’re really lovely,” the former soap star, 40, said at the time. “You never know what people’s reactions are going to be, but I’ve really enjoyed working with them. It’s Selling Sunset, so I can’t say that’s been the case with everyone, or we wouldn’t have a show. But they are really great.”

