Getting some distance. As Heather Rae Young celebrates her upcoming nuptials to Tarek El Moussa, there is one person that might not grace the guest list: her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn.

“Christine and I have not had a close friendship for over a year now,” Young, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 9, while promoting her new partnership with PETA. “We congratulate each other for special moments or we’ve sent a few nice texts back and forth. I’ve [also] obviously seen her a couple times in the office, here and there. But as far as a friendship, it’s just not there right now.”

Fans noticed that Quinn, 31, was missing from Young’s bridal shower in August when costar Mary Fitzgerald posted photos of the celebration with Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan and Tina Louise.

“The GIRLS 🤩🤍 Yesterday, we got to shower our bride to be @heatherraeyoung with so much love!…just a few more months until she ties the knot!💍 ,” Fitzgerald, 39, wrote via Instagram at the time.

Young chose not invite Quinn because she only wanted those closest to her to take part in her wedding milestones.

“I’m very close with all the other girls and there’s no animosity. I [have] no ill will for her,” she explained to Us on Thursday. “I’m so happy that she has a baby and her amazing husband, [Christian Richard], and her beautiful family. So I just want the best for her. I want happiness and that’s it. I just want to work together and have no negativity.”

The disconnect between the Netflix personalities originally started when Quinn compared Young and El Moussa, 40, to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag from The Hills.

“It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic,” Quinn told Page Six in July 2020. “I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it [on the show].”

The Flip or Flop star, who proposed to Young in July 2020 after one year of dating, wasn’t thrilled about the comments at the time.

“Christine has a big mouth,” the HGTV star said on an episode of Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in December 2020. “She said some s–tty things about us. … We’re not really interested in dealing with her nonsense.”

Although El Moussa insisted there was “no bad blood” between them, he mentioned not wanting Quinn at his wedding.

Quinn, for her part, admitted that she didn’t “regret saying those things at all,” telling Us in March, “I mean, at the end of the day, I’m a comedian and you know, it’s a show. We all say silly things. I talked to her probably a week ago. She’s super sweet, we’re on great terms. I’m really happy for them that they’re getting married.”

While Young isn’t looking for any drama between her and Quinn, she has decided to keep work separate from friendship for the time being.

“The older I get, my group of friends just get smaller because loyalty to me is the most important thing and very important to Tarek as well,” she noted on Thursday. “We have incredible friends that I trust with my life. And if I don’t trust someone a hundred percent, I just am choosing to not have them in my life. So [Christine] is there as a coworker, but as far as the friendship, it’s just not there.”

As the former model looks forward to her big day, the real estate agent has partnered with PETA to encourage others to go vegan at their wedding receptions.

“This campaign was such a dream come true for me, and I love being able to spread awareness about being plant-based and being vegan,” she detailed to Us. “I’m hoping that other people jump on the bandwagon and try it with me, because I just feel incredible. I’m helping the environment, I’m saving animals — it’s just a great thing.”

Young, who has been vegan for over 10 years now, explained that it is all about doing it at your own pace.

“I started slow. I didn’t right away become full[y] plant-based. I cut out dairy and then I slowly started cutting out everything else,” she shared. “It’s just so part of my life now, I don’t even think about not being vegan. I encourage people if they’re interested just to make small changes slowly. You don’t need to go a hundred percent, just slow changes and see how you feel.”

