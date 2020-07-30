Don’t come for her relationship! Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn got real about her feud with Heather Rae Young, which began after she poked fun at her costar’s romance with Tarek El Moussa.

“It’s really funny to see Heather’s relationship play out because her and her boyfriend have such an interesting dynamic,” Quinn, 31, told Page Six in an interview published on Thursday, July 30. “I call them ‘Speidi’ all the time because it’s like articles all the time about baking cookies, you know, watching movies. It’s ridiculous, so you know, you’re going to see the girls and I just get so tired of it [on the show].”

Speidi is the couple nickname for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, whose romance played out on The Hills. The pair tied the knot in November 2008 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

As for Quinn, she hinted that she and Young, 32, “get into a fight” in season 3 of Selling Sunset, adding: “The dynamic has changed.”

El Moussa, 38, and the real estate agent began dating in July 2019. The duo announced their engagement on Sunday, July 26.

“The Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!” she wrote via Instagram, while he captioned the same photo on his account, “She said yes!”

Young will find herself at odds with Mary Fitzgerald in season 3 too, according to Quinn. The spat occurs after the actress discusses costar Chrishell Stause’s headline-making divorce from Justin Hartley. (Us Weekly confirmed their split in November 2019 after two years of marriage.)

“Mary gets really irritated with her because she does an interview talking about Chrishell and her divorce, basically saying that everything is fine, but she did speak on Heather’s behalf,” Quinn noted. “A lot of relationships are really changing.”

Quinn, for her part, could do without the drama. “I just find it silly. The way that these people hold on to things is just ridiculous,” she said. “We may get into little arguments, but at the end of the day, we’re still always friends.”

Earlier this month, Stause, 39, removed her divorce story line from the season 3 Selling Sunset promo she shared on social media. “There is a much more dramatic trailer but I am gonna zip into my ‘leave me the F alone bubble’ and focus on all the hard work we put into the [sale] of these stunning homes,” she explained via Instagram on Friday, July 24.

In May, a source exclusively revealed to Us that reliving her split from Hartley, 43, on the reality series was “triggering.”

Season 3 of Selling Sunset streams on Netflix Friday, August 7.