It’s easy being green! Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio and more celebrities have made it their mission to make the world a more eco-friendly place.

The Oscar winner and longtime activist has made headlines for her involvement in the Fire Drill Friday protests, kickstarted by Greta Thunberg to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change. “All of these young people striking on Friday, saying, ‘Come on, adults, where are you? We didn’t cause this, but it’s our future that’s at stake. Don’t let us fight for this by ourselves,'” Fonda told ABC News in January. “So I said, ‘Right, I’m not doing enough.'”

Nearly every Friday of fall 2019, the Monster-in-Law star took a stand on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. — and was arrested so many times that she lost count. Though some found the demonstrations disruptive, Fonda wasn’t willing to give up the fight.

“There’s never been a ticking time bomb hanging over our heads. You know, this isn’t one war or one issue in one place. This is the future of the entire planet,” she said. “There’s a looming catastrophe that will affect all of humanity. That’s what’s different. That’s never happened before in the history of humankind.”

While Fonda admitted that making significant, conscious choices to combat climate change can seem “overwhelming,” it’s something that Shailene Woodley has been implementing in her daily routine for years.

“I have always cared about our earth, and I don’t really know why. I guess I find it to be the most neutral listener there is out there. I feel like the earth is neither for you or against you. It just is,” the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum told Gotham magazine in September 2019. “Everything I do has a certain mindfulness to it. … I don’t do it for any other reason than I want to have babies and I can’t bring them into the world the way that it is right now. So, I’m going to work my ass off every day to change things.”

