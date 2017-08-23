Shailene Woodley for Congress? The actress revealed that she’s considering a run for public office in an interview with The New York Times published on Monday, August 21.

The Big Little Lies star, 25, was inspired by her work on Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign. “There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,” she told the newspaper. “And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

Woodley also said in the interview that she reversed her stance on feminism after previously saying that she doesn’t consider herself a feminist. “I would today consider myself a feminist,” she said. “If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.”

The Fault in Our Stars actress has been vocal about the importance of getting involved in politics. During the primary election, Woodley organized a caravan from the West Coast to Philadelphia in July 2016 to attend a rally for the Vermont senator. She also went door-to-door canvassing for the candidate.

Not to mention, she’s also an environmental activist. Woodley protested against the Dakota Access Pipeline and was arrested for trespassing in Saint Anthony, North Dakota, last October. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received one year of unsupervised probation.

The Divergent star isn’t the first celebrity with political ambitions. Kid Rock is seriously “exploring” a U.S. Senate run to represent Michigan, the rocker announced on his website. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also said he’s interested in a political career and called a 2020 presidential run a “real possibility” in a May interview.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!