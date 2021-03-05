Whether the cameras are rolling or not, the drama lives on at the Oppenheim Group. Christine Quinn opened up about her status with Selling Sunset costars Heather Rae Young and Chrishell Stause during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Chrishell [and I] mainly have a professional relationship, we kind of keep it at that,” the 31-year-old pregnant reality TV personality told Us. “I don’t really see her in the office that much, but, you know, we keep it professional.”

Quinn and Stause’s rocky relationship has been a story line since season 1 of the reality show. The real estate agent’s relationship with Rae Young, meanwhile, has been more solid over the years. Quinn made headlines, however, when she compared Rae Young and fiancé Tarek El Moussa to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

“I don’t regret saying those things at all. I mean, at the end of the day, I’m a comedian and you know, it’s a show,” Quinn told Us. “We all say silly things. I talked to her probably a week ago. She’s super sweet, we’re on great terms. I’m really happy for them that they’re getting married.”

Rae Young, for her part, told Us last month that she hopes parenthood “softens” Quinn, who is six months pregnant with her first child with husband Christian Richard.

“I think I’m still going to be the same person that I always am,” Quinn told Us about her castmate’s remarks. “When it comes to my child, I think I’m going to be very protective and very sweet. But at the end of the day, I’m still a hormonal pregnant person. So, if I’m going to go off on you, I’m going to go off on you. I’m pregnant. I can get away with it. I’m still the same person at the end of the day, but I definitely think it’s going to open my eyes and my heart to different things, maybe the way that I approach things.”

Netflix has yet to officially announce season 4 of Selling Sunset, but the stars have hinted that the show is returning. While Quinn had fans concerned that she was done with the show when she hinted at wanting her own series, she told Us that isn’t the case.

“I didn’t mean to leave Selling Sunset, but I meant, you know, in addition to doing my own thing, in terms of company ventures,” she told Us. “There’s so many things that I’m passionate about — you know, beauty and fashion, but I mean, I could only imagine my own reality show. That would be crazy.”

For more from Quinn — including an update on her relationship with costars Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald — watch the video above!