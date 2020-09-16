Combining business and pleasure? It’s definitely a possibility for HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“If there’s a next season [of Selling Sunset], there is a chance you might be seeing me,” the 39-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 14, while promoting the return of Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa. He also hinted that maybe one day, the duo could have a show together.

“Who knows what the future holds. I would love to film with her one day,” he told Us. “You know, we have a lot of fun together. We have great chemistry together and I think the fans would enjoy it. … I mean, I don’t even know what the show would be about, but I’m an investor, she’s a real estate agent. We love design. We love real estate. We love each other. So I’m sure there’s a show in there.”

El Moussa and the former model, 33, got engaged in July, one year after they began dating. He was previously married to Christina Anstead from 2009 to 2018, and the duo share Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5. Although he’s looking forward to tying the knot with the Oppenheim Group agent, they’re not in any rush to expand the family.

“Right now, it’s not something we’re looking to do,” he shared. “You know, I have two wonderful kids, and we’re just so busy. The careers are growing, and we really focus on Taylor and Brayden. So I couldn’t even imagine throwing a newborn into the mix right now.”

The Flip or Flop star couldn’t help but rave over his fiancée and her success.

“I’m just so proud of her. She works so hard and she puts it all out there on camera and I’m just excited for her and her career and all the momentum she has,” the TV personality shared with Us. “The show itself as a huge hit, you know, it’s a wonderful show. It’s a fun show. The producers crushed it. I mean the talent [and] the cast are awesome. I’m friends with all of them!”

Although Selling Sunset has yet to be officially renewed for a fourth season, Jason Oppenheim recently shared that he has “no doubt we will be doing many more seasons with Netflix,” despite production on season 3 being shut down early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa will return to HGTV on Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi