The future Mrs.! Heather Rae Young celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Tarek El Moussa alongside her Selling Sunset costars at a bridal shower luncheon in Orange County, California.

“I am so beyond blessed to have been showered with so much love at my bridal shower and to have shared this day with my closet friends and family,” the 33-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Sunday, August 29. “I couldn’t have asked for a better day and thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for surprising me with the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen.”

The reality star added: “So many blessings — grateful is an understatement 🙏🏻 Now I just can’t wait for our big day !!! #flippingherlastname 🥰.”

The Anaheim, California, native toasted her final few months as a single lady at the Fig & Olive restaurant in Newport Beach, California. She shared a series of photos from the lavish event, which included giant floral bouquets throughout the space, pink chairs and matching table décor, cocktails for guests and desserts displayed beside the seating area.

“I love you guys. I want to give all of you a hug. Can we drink now?” Young said in an Instagram Story clip before pouring champagne over a tower of pink glasses.

The real estate agent’s Netflix costars, including Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan and Tina Louise, were all in attendance to send Young off into marriage with style.

Smith, 44, shared a group photo via Instagram on Monday, August 30, captioning it, “Celebration yesterday for our beautiful friend and bride-to-be @heatherraeyoung! Who will be the next to tie the knot? Selling Sunset cast is on a role [sic] with wedding bells the past few seasons!”

Young, who began dating El Moussa in 2019, reposted a lot of her partygoers’ photos from the special day. She also shared a video of herself opening a surprise gift from her groom, 40, which her mother-in-law helped her put on.

“No words. My man … the most generous, thoughtful, kind and loving,” she wrote, showing off her delicate new bracelet. “Thank you, baby.”

In between sipping champagne and dining on Mediterranean cuisine, the bride-to-be’s guests played wedding-themed games. Young proceeded unwrap some of her other gifts for those in attendance, including a piece of “naughty” lingerie from 40-year-old Stause, a “domestic diva” apron from her mom and a getting ready robe for her big day.

The TV personality, who got engaged in July 2020, left the party in style along with some of her closest friends in a party bus, complete with to-go drinks. She ended the day by meeting up with her fiancé and sharing a kiss.

Scroll down to go inside Young’s bridal shower: