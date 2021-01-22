Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald: ‘I Don’t Care About Having Kids Anymore’

Getting pregnant is not Mary Fitzgerald’s priority! The Selling Sunset star is “absolutely not” planning to conceive a child this year.

“We don’t need to have a baby right now,” the reality star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 21, of herself and her husband, Romain Bonnet, while promoting the Netflix show. “We can’t even freeze our eggs. Having a child, that’s just, like, the most insane thing we could do [amid the coronavirus pandemic], but I want to make sure that we are able to when we’re ready.”

The Los Angeles native, who is the mother of Austin, 22, went on to tell Us, “I don’t care about having kids anymore. Like, I’ve already had one.”

Fitzgerald noted that while she doesn’t “need another one,” she doesn’t want to take the fatherhood “experience away from” Bonnet, 27.

When the couple do expand their family, they’ll “most likely have a live-in nanny” because of her work as a real estate agent. “You get called like, ‘Hey, can you show me [a house] in an hour?’” she explained. “I can’t sit and wait around and try to call up a bunch of babysitters to see if they’re available. [If] I have somewhere there, I can just bolt. My career means a lot to me. I spent so many years not being able to put 100 percent in when my son was younger and always putting him first, so now it’s time to see what I’m capable of. … That’s my No. 1 priority right now.”

Bonnet is “on the same page,” she added, telling Us, “He is a workaholic too. We just want to enjoy this time together and enjoy this experience.”

Since Fitzgerald doesn’t think that her body would “bounce back” like it did in her teens, the couple are considering surrogacy. “The older you get, the more risky [pregnancy] is,” she told Us. “It could be a good option. He’s open to it. …[We’re] playing it by ear.”

She and the model tied the knot in March 2018. Two years later, Fitzgerald exclusively told Us that she planned to freeze her embryos. “We’ll do the freezing just to make sure we can when we’re ready,” the Netflix star explained in August 2020. “We’re too busy. We can’t take care of a kid.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi