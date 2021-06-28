Full house! Heather Rae Young is all set while helping raise fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s two children.

“Probably the No. 1 question I get asked is if Tarek and I are adding more babies to the family,” the Selling Sunset star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 28. “I never knew how much love I had to give until I came into these babies’ lives and as of now, I can’t see myself wanting to add another into the family.”

The reality star gushed about her bond with Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, adding, “The kind of family we have is special and my heart is so full already that I really don’t feel the need for more.”

The California native’s costar Chrishell Stause commented on the social media upload with heart emojis.

Young previously addressed her family plans during an appearance on E’s Daily Pop earlier this month, noting that she has El Moussa, 39, and his ex-wife Christina Haack’s little ones at home “50 percent of the time.”

The real estate agent explained, “I already feel like I have two kids. I’m raising Tarek’s babies. … I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they’re mine. I wouldn’t be able to do it any other way.”

Young “never had time to prepare” for her new role before beginning to date the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star in 2019, she exclusively told Us Weekly two years later.

“Most moms, you know, they have the time they’re carrying the baby,” the former Playboy model said in February. “They’re prepped to be a mom. I never had that prep time. I was just thrown into it completely.”

She and Haack, 37, “communicate very well … either through text or in person,” Young added at the time. “We help each other out when we need it. If we need to borrow something, we let each other borrow things.”

While the realtor was not looking to conceive a baby with El Moussa at the time, she told Us, “In another year, things could change. In six months, things could change. But right now, it’s not on my plate. … Bringing a baby into my life right now would change a lot and I’m not ready for that. So we always say we don’t know what the future holds.”