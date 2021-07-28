All’s fair in love and real estate! Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives.

When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on gossip with their coworkers — especially the latest additions.

In season 1, the new girl in town was Chrishell Stause, who joined the firm after acting on soap operas including The Young and the Restless. When the Netflix series premiered in March 2019, Stause was married to Justin Hartley, but seven months later, the This Is Us surprised fans — and his then-wife — by filing for divorce.

Selling Sunset covered the surprise filing in the season 2 finale, leaving fans wondering what happened between the former costars and setting a precedent for even more personal drama to follow.

Like Stause, Heather Rae Young saw her love life become a subject of interest in season 2. After breaking up with Nick Ebert, the hockey player with whom she had a long-distance relationship in season 1, Young started dating Tarek El Moussa, who was previously married to Christina Haack.

Their romance quickly became the subject of much discussion at the Oppenheim Group, perhaps most famously when Amanza Smith questioned whether Young had met El Moussa’s children in the relationship.

Nearly two years later after meeting, however, the former model and the Flip or Flop cohost are still going strong and got engaged in July 2020. Young also has a friendly relationship with Haack, who shares daughter Taylor (born in 2010) and son Brayden (born in 2015) with El Moussa.

“We coparent very well together,” Young told Us Weekly of Haack in April 2021. “We communicate daily about the kids, and they’re the most important thing in the world to all of us. So, as long as the kids are happy, we’re all happy.”

Season 4 is yet to premiere, but it seems likely that the relationship drama will only continue, especially given that Stause started dating Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim in July 2021. After photos of the pair cuddling up during a vacation made waves on social media, the businessman confirmed their relationship to Us in a statement.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he explained. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Selling Sunset cast and their love lives: