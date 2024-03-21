Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is gearing up to leave her husband, Christian Richard.

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.”

The update comes one day after Richard, 44, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Us confirmed on Wednesday, March 20, that he was taken into custody one day prior and arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” the police told Page Six on Wednesday, referring to Quinn, 35, and Richard’s 3-year-old son, Christian.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told Daily Mail that Richard returned to his house on Wednesday and was arrested for the second time for violating a restraining order obtained by Quinn. He posted a bond of $30,000 and was released later that day.

Per photos obtained by Us, a cop car was seen leaving Quinn’s home on Wednesday. A rep for the LAPD told Page Six that they were undergoing a “building search,” which is usually conducted to determine whether there is an active threat on the scene.

Neither Richard nor Quinn have addressed the alleged incident. Us has reached out to her rep for comment.

Richard and Quinn exchanged vows in December 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend.

“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Quinn recalled to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

She continued, “He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”

The pair welcomed their son two years after tying the knot. “Christian Georges Dumontet was born a healthy baby boy on Saturday, May 15, at 4:22 p.m. in Los Angeles – less than 2 days after she appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted taping,” Quinn’s rep told Us at the time.

After making waves on Selling Sunset, Quinn left the Oppenheim Group to open the RealOpen real estate brokerage, which was cofounded by Richard. Following her exit from the group and the Netflix reality show, Quinn exclusively told Us that it was her “decision to leave.”

“My husband and I had been working on this company for a year and a half,” she told Us in May 2022. “I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. … Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.