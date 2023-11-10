Several Selling Sunset stars have stepped away from the Netflix hit over the years.

The series, which became an overnight success after its 2019 debut, initially starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather Rae El Moussa, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn as the employees at high-end Los Angeles real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group.

During her time on the show, Christine made a name for herself due to her role as a villain. Her friendships with fellow agents including Heather and Mary, however, suffered because of her tendency to stir the pot. Christine’s biggest drama, though, came from her dislike of Chrishell, which lasted until Christine’s season 5 exit.

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Christine told The New York Times in July 2022 after her exit. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’”

One year later, Heather announced her “bittersweet” departure from Selling Sunset after seven seasons.

“Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan,” she shared via Instagram in November 2023. “It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.”

Heather’s exit came after she made limited appearances during season 7 before giving birth to her first child. She later claimed she wasn’t asked to film more scenes after her and husband Tarek El Moussa‘s son, Tristan, arrived.

Keep scrolling to see what all the stars who’ve left Selling Sunset behind are doing now: