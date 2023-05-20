Already thinking ahead! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) has teased her involvement in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

“I’m in a little bit of 7 that I know of. So we’ll see,” the Oppenheim Group realtor, 35, said in an Instagram Story video on Friday, May 19, while nursing newborn son Tristan as she answered questions about season 6.

Heather has appeared on all six seasons of Selling Sunset, including the newest episodes that dropped on Friday. During the latest season, the model documented her pregnancy with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child together.

“It was and wasn’t challenging,” she said via her Stories on Friday of filming while expecting her baby boy. “I luckily had a really good pregnancy except for when I had sciatica, which I had twice really, really bad. I was also filming two shows: Selling Sunset and Flipping El Moussas.”

She added: “So, filming two shows back-to-back was challenging just because it was really long hours, but I filmed up until, like, a week and a half before I had Tristan.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on February 2 that Heather had delivered her baby boy on January 31. Along with Tristan, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, also shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall (née Haack).

After Heather gave birth, she enjoyed nearly two months of maternity leave before she was ready to return to filming. However, she claimed in March that Netflix still hadn’t asked her back.

“Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work and so far I have not been called back,” the former Playboy model alleged to E! News at the time. “It’s been a little frustrating. So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Tarek, for his part, called his wife an “OG” member of Selling Sunset since she’s filmed episodes of the show “from the beginning.” Netflix never addressed her claims.

Us previously confirmed in January 2022 that the reality TV hit had been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young joined the brokerage alongside fan favorites Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Chelsea Lazkani and bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Fellow OGs Christine Quinn and Maya Vander had both exited the show before season 6.

“I have a pretty good relationship with most of the [Selling Sunset] girls. You know, there’s a lot I don’t agree with, but I just don’t have time to deal with it sometimes, so I’m, like, whatever,” Heather added on Friday during her Instagram Story Q&A. “I’m close with Bre, we’re both new mommies so we relate on that aspect and she’s just a good girl, [and a] fun girl. Mary, I’m really close with [too]. Mary’s authentic, she’s a good person, she’s a good hard worker and she’s always been really real. We’ve known each other for a long time.”

Selling Sunset season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.