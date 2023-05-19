Still on everyone’s mind! Season 6 of Selling Sunset kicked things off on a high note with a glimpse at Harry Styles‘ past home — and an unexpected joke about his romance with Olivia Wilde.

In the premiere, which started streaming on Friday, May 19, Emma Hernan showed off a home which was previously owned by Styles, 29. “St. Ives is one of the most impressive, beautiful homes in the Hills. It was owned by one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world, Harry Styles,” she explained. “My client purchased it from him, and I am lucky enough to have the listing right now.”

The property, which is located in Los Angeles, California, features four bedrooms and six bathrooms at over 4,400 square feet. The home was listed for nearly $8 million dollars after the musician sold it to Hernan’s client.

Chrishell Stause asked Hernan, 30, whether Styles left anything behind, to which her friend replied, “He left hundreds of pairs of shoes. Heels. I think they’re gone now but I should probably see.”

The Massachusetts native went on to poke fun at the U.K. native’s love life. “Harry probably had some Watermelon Sugar in this bed right here,” she quipped, referring to the singer’s Grammy-Award winning hit, which he previously confirmed was about the “female orgasm.”

“It definitely got a little wild in here,” Hernan joked.

In response, Stause, 41, brought up the former One Direction member’s high-profile romance with Wilde, 39. “Probably Olivia’s. I don’t know the timing but …,” the Netflix personality said.

Styles and Wilde originally sparked romance rumors in January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she was directing. After the “Golden” performer replaced Shia LaBeouf in the lead role opposite Florence Pugh, he made headlines for holding hands and attending his manager’s wedding with Wilde.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that their professional collaboration brought the pair closer together. “Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider shared. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

According to the source, the duo attempted not to draw attention to themselves amid the actress’ split from then-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the insider added. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Wilde, who shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with the Ted Lasso star, 47, later slammed rumors of infidelity, telling Vanity Fair in September 2022, “The complete horses—t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

Two months later, Wilde and Styles decided to part ways following two years of dating. The New York native has since been entangled in a messy custody battle with Sudeikis while Styles ​raised eyebrows when he was seen packing on the PDA with Emily Ratajkowski in March.

“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a second source revealed to Us at the time, noting that the Grammy winner was “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model, 31.

Ratajkowski, for her part, is not planning to rush into a new romance amid her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider added. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

The My Body author addressed the public interest in her personal life, telling Los Angeles Times in April, “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys.” Ratajkowski claimed there are “a million insane, inaccurate” rumors spread online about her relationship status, adding, “Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Selling Sunset season 6 is now available to stream on Netflix.